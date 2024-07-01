Ian Garry reflects on sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov, stating he's "faster, more technical, and more talented"

Ian Garry recently reflected on a previous sparring session he had with Shavkat Rakhmonov and described what he took away from his experience. He claimed that he was much better in all areas.

The Irishman is riding high after earning a unanimous decision win over Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303 this past Saturday to keep his unbeaten MMA record intact. Since then, 'The Future' has taken aim at the top contenders in the division including 'Nomad' in hopes of earning a title shot.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the Irishman recounted his sparring session with 'Nomad' in response to a comment he made about him. Garry complimented Rakhmonov as being a great fighter, but mentioned that he got the better of him when they sparred each other. He said:

"When it comes to striking, I'm faster than him, more technical than him, more talented than him. Is he amazing? Is he fearless? Absolutely. But I know for a fact that if this fight's on the feet, I'm the one with the advantage. When it comes to grappling, he absolutely has the grappling advantage over me."

Ian Garry expresses interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov next?

Ian Garry recently expressed interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov in his next bout as in hopes of securing a UFC welterweight title shot.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Future' noted that he has moved on from pursuing a bout against Colby Covington and would rather fight another unbeaten welterweight contender. He continued:

"I'm done with him [Covington]. I mean, he's in the rear view mirror. I think he's running scared and he's toxic and I would much rather focus on someone like a Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. Someone who is going to show up and bring so much to the table. That's how I feel."

