Belal Muhammad admits Ramadan-tested start left lasting mark on UFC 314 camp for Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has revealed that starting his UFC 315 fight camp during Ramadan has left him feeling more confident than ever that he's going to successfully defend his title.

'Remember the Name' will make his first title defense against the heavy-hitting Jack Della Maddalena at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada later this month. The Australian has won all seven of his bouts in the promotion so far, earning one Fight of the Night and four performance bonuses during his tenure.

Ahead of their bout, Belal Muhammad recently discussed the process of starting a fight camp while still observing Ramadan. Muhammad, alongside a number of other fighters in the UFC, is a Muslim and practises Ramadan fasting once a year.

During Ramadan, which typically lasts a month, Muslims undertake a period of spiritual devotion by abstaining from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset.

In a latest UFC countdown episode on YouTube, Muhammad opened up about the challenge of fasting whilst training. The champion believes that suffering during his camp has made him harder to defeat. He said:

"Training during Ramadan is hard because there's no food or drink. We're not going to get water after the sessions so you better tough it out. You don't know how hard you can push your body until you have to push it. It's getting comfortable with being uncomfortable and I think that's why a lot of the time I get strong during Ramadan...I'm not going to break in the cage because I'm not breaking in the practise room."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Belal Muhammad reveals he will carry the Palestine flag at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad recently confirmed that he will carry the Palestine flag out with him when he makes his walk to the octagon at UFC 315.

Muhammad has carried the flag with him on numerous walks to the cage and doesn't plan to make any change to that now he's a champion. 'Remember the Name' has often voiced his support for the country during the current conflict with Israel.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Muhammad discussed carrying the flag, saying:

"100 percent [I'll be walking out with the Palestine flag]. Yeah, we've talked about it, they accepted it and there's nothing that's gonna stop me from doing it... It just means the world and especially Will Harris just did a documentary after [the last fight I carried the flag] and it went into the Palestinian Film Festival over here in Chicago. So, it's cool to see the exposure it's getting for the people."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:08):

