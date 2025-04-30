Belal Muhammad will "100 percent" carry the Palestine flag at UFC 315: "Nothing is going to stop me"

Belal Muhammad recently confirmed that he will be carrying the Palestine flag when he walks out at UFC 315. He noted that he has carried the flag in the past, and it will be no different when he makes his first walkout as champion.

UFC 315 is scheduled to take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 10, and will be headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena. 'Remember The Name' has been among the fighters who have been outspoken with their thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

During his latest conversation with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Muhammad opened up about the pride he will have when carrying his Palestinian flag to the cage for his main event bout. 'Remember The Name' mentioned that he has already been granted the green light to do so and doesn't foresee any issues arising from doing so:

"100 percent [I'll be walking out with the Palestine flag]. Yeah, we've talked about it, they accepted it and there's nothing that's gonna stop me from doing it... It just means the world and especially Will Harris just did a documentary after [the last fight I carried the flag] and it went into the Palestinian Film Festival over here in Chicago. So, it's cool to see the exposure it's getting for the people."

Check out the full interview featuring Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:08):

Belal Muhammad describes impact of carrying the Palestine flag

Belal Muhammad recently described the impact of carrying the Palestine flag and noted that doing so helps shine a light on what is currently taking place there.

During the aforementioned interview, Muhammad mentioned others have messaged him asking if he could educate them on the issues, and also sounded off on those who ignore it:

"I've just been getting so many messages. People just wanting to know what's happening [in Palestine] just because they see me carrying that flag and wondering it what it means and what it means to me. If you're human, you want to know what's going on there. If you're human and you see it and you ignore it, you're not really human. You don't have a soul." [16:42]

Check out the official UFC 315 promo featuring Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below:

