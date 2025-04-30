  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Belal Muhammad
  • Belal Muhammad will "100 percent" carry the Palestine flag at UFC 315: "Nothing is going to stop me"

Belal Muhammad will "100 percent" carry the Palestine flag at UFC 315: "Nothing is going to stop me"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 30, 2025 22:33 GMT
UFC 304: Edwards v Muhammad 2 - Source: Getty
Belal Muhammad confirms he will carry Palestine flag for UFC 315 walkout [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad recently confirmed that he will be carrying the Palestine flag when he walks out at UFC 315. He noted that he has carried the flag in the past, and it will be no different when he makes his first walkout as champion.

Ad

UFC 315 is scheduled to take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 10, and will be headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena. 'Remember The Name' has been among the fighters who have been outspoken with their thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

During his latest conversation with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Muhammad opened up about the pride he will have when carrying his Palestinian flag to the cage for his main event bout. 'Remember The Name' mentioned that he has already been granted the green light to do so and doesn't foresee any issues arising from doing so:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"100 percent [I'll be walking out with the Palestine flag]. Yeah, we've talked about it, they accepted it and there's nothing that's gonna stop me from doing it... It just means the world and especially Will Harris just did a documentary after [the last fight I carried the flag] and it went into the Palestinian Film Festival over here in Chicago. So, it's cool to see the exposure it's getting for the people."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview featuring Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:08):

youtube-cover
Ad

Belal Muhammad describes impact of carrying the Palestine flag

Belal Muhammad recently described the impact of carrying the Palestine flag and noted that doing so helps shine a light on what is currently taking place there.

During the aforementioned interview, Muhammad mentioned others have messaged him asking if he could educate them on the issues, and also sounded off on those who ignore it:

Ad
"I've just been getting so many messages. People just wanting to know what's happening [in Palestine] just because they see me carrying that flag and wondering it what it means and what it means to me. If you're human, you want to know what's going on there. If you're human and you see it and you ignore it, you're not really human. You don't have a soul." [16:42]
Ad

Check out the official UFC 315 promo featuring Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications