Canadian UFC 315 star discusses significance of competing where Georges St-Pierre "started", says it is "surreal"

A Canadian UFC 315 star recently opened up and discussed the significance of competing where Georges St-Pierre got his start in MMA. She noted that it is significant for the sport in Canada and hopes it will continue to improve and inspire others.

Ad

UFC 315 is scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which is a venue 'Rush' headlined on several occasions. The card will feature several Canadians including Jasmine Jasudavicius, who will take on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in a flyweight bout.

During the announcement press conference in Montreal, Jasudavicius shared her thoughts on competing in the famous venue and following in 'Rush's footsteps. She mentioned that it is an incredible opportunity that she isn't taking for granted and highlighted the growth of the sport in Canada:

Ad

Trending

"Coming to Montreal, where 'GSP' started...and for us to be able to kind of continue on in the footsteps of the great, it kind of is like, surreal for me personally...MMA has been growing in Canada so much and the support is unbelievable. And I'm just super looking forward to fighting and putting a show on in front of the fans."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jasmine Jasudavicius' comments regarding competing where Georges St-Pierre started below:

Ad

Aiemann Zahabi discusses passing of torch with Georges St-Pierre

Canadian Aiemann Zahabi also opened up about the significance of competing where Georges St-Pierre started and discussed a passing of the torch with the UFC Hall of Famer.

During the aforementioned clip, Zahabi, who will be fighting Jose Aldo at UFC 315, mentioned that he hopes to earn the biggest win of his career and build on the work St-Pierre had done for Canadian MMA:

Ad

"I'm going to hit a lot of dreams all at once. First dream is fighting in the Bell Centre for the UFC, the biggest MMA organization in the world. Dream come true for me...[At UFC 217], I thought it was gonna be the night 'GSP' would pass the torch to me...I kind of dropped the ball in round three, I got knocked out...But I'm looking to redeem myself on the big stage here in Montreal and finally run with that torch."

Ad

Check out the official announcement for Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.