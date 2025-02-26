Former MMA referee who has had his differences with Dana White discusses "scary" Ronda Rousey's dominance over "every woman" in the UFC

A former MMA referee, who has had his fair share of differences with Dana White, recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's dominance over the UFC women's bantamweight division during the height of her career.

Ad

Rousey, who was one of White's biggest stars after introducing the women's bantamweight division to the UFC, will be the focus of tonight's episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage'.

Former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy will be featured on the episode as he shares his analysis of Rousey's Hall of Fame career and eventual departure.

In a preview clip posted on VICE TV's Instagram account, McCarthy noted that 'Rowdy' wasn't the most well-rounded fighter yet was able to maximize her strengths in grappling to impose her will on her opponents.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McCarthy praised Rousey by mentioning that it was no secret what her game plan would be, but she remained incredibly difficult to defeat because her opponents couldn't match her grappling:

"[Rousey] is so good that every woman knows exactly what she wants to go for and they can't stop her. That is a scary person."

Check out the full clip featuring 'Big' John McCarthy's comments about Ronda Rousey's dominance in Dana White's UFC below:

Ad

Ad

Ronda Rousey's first opponent in Dana White's UFC discusses her trash talk

Ronda Rousey's first opponent in Dana White's UFC, Liz Carmouche, discussed the Hall of Famer's trash talk ahead of her fights.

Carmouche challenged 'Rowdy' for her women's bantamweight championship at UFC 157, but came up short as she was submitted in the first round.

During the aforementioned clip, Carmouche mentioned that Rousey would play mind games with her trash talk and also highlighted how it created her persona:

Ad

"[Rousey] probably started trash talking as a way to get in their head. I think other people fed into it and then it became a thing where they initiated, so she had to retaliate. And then it became a whole persona."

Check out the trailer for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on Ronda Rousey below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.