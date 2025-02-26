  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dana White
  • Former MMA referee who has had his differences with Dana White discusses "scary" Ronda Rousey's dominance over "every woman" in the UFC

Former MMA referee who has had his differences with Dana White discusses "scary" Ronda Rousey's dominance over "every woman" in the UFC

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Feb 26, 2025 19:27 GMT
UFC Hall of Fame: Official Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty
Former MMA referee opens up about Ronda Rousey's dominance in the UFC [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former MMA referee, who has had his fair share of differences with Dana White, recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's dominance over the UFC women's bantamweight division during the height of her career.

Ad

Rousey, who was one of White's biggest stars after introducing the women's bantamweight division to the UFC, will be the focus of tonight's episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage'.

Former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy will be featured on the episode as he shares his analysis of Rousey's Hall of Fame career and eventual departure.

In a preview clip posted on VICE TV's Instagram account, McCarthy noted that 'Rowdy' wasn't the most well-rounded fighter yet was able to maximize her strengths in grappling to impose her will on her opponents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McCarthy praised Rousey by mentioning that it was no secret what her game plan would be, but she remained incredibly difficult to defeat because her opponents couldn't match her grappling:

"[Rousey] is so good that every woman knows exactly what she wants to go for and they can't stop her. That is a scary person."

Check out the full clip featuring 'Big' John McCarthy's comments about Ronda Rousey's dominance in Dana White's UFC below:

Ad
Ad

Ronda Rousey's first opponent in Dana White's UFC discusses her trash talk

Ronda Rousey's first opponent in Dana White's UFC, Liz Carmouche, discussed the Hall of Famer's trash talk ahead of her fights.

Carmouche challenged 'Rowdy' for her women's bantamweight championship at UFC 157, but came up short as she was submitted in the first round.

During the aforementioned clip, Carmouche mentioned that Rousey would play mind games with her trash talk and also highlighted how it created her persona:

Ad
"[Rousey] probably started trash talking as a way to get in their head. I think other people fed into it and then it became a thing where they initiated, so she had to retaliate. And then it became a whole persona."

Check out the trailer for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on Ronda Rousey below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी