Belal Muhammad back trolling potential rival Kamaru Usman, this time with meme template of Wolverine reminiscing

Belal Muhammad recently reignited his beef with Kamaru Usman as he trolled the former welterweight champion with a popular Wolverine meme. The latest trolling came after the 36-year-old insinuated that he has taken 'The Nigerian Nightmare's spot and good graces with the promotion.

Both competitors have gone back-and-forth since 'Remember The Name' became the welterweight champion and have set the stage for a potential bout in the future. In addition to their back-and-forth on social media and jibes taken in interviews, Muhammad has pressed Usman about releasing his appearance on his Pound 4 Pound podcast.

Usman hasn't shied away from sharing his opinion on how a fight with Muhammad would go and has taken aim at regaining the welterweight championship. Despite 'The Nigerian Nightmare's interest in fighting 'Remember The Name', it doesn't appear likely at the moment as Shavkat Rakhmonov is believed to be the next title challenger.

Trending

'Remember The Name' continued trolling 'The Nigerian Nightmare' by highlighting that he hasn't been given the front-row treatment at UFC events with their manager.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Muhammad took to his X account and posted an edited Wolverine meme showing a sad Usman looking at a photo of the welterweight champion with their manager at a UFC event and reminiscing on his past glory:

"Him reminiscing about the days when he was front row [laughing emoji]"

Check out Belal Muhammad's post regarding Kamaru Usman below:

Expand Tweet

Belal Muhammad claims Kamaru Usman is avoiding him

In addition to trolling Kamaru Usman with his Wolverine meme on his X account, Belal Muhammad claimed that there is a reason why the former UFC welterweight champion is avoiding him.

A fan posed a question asking why 'The Nigerian Nightmare' didn't attend UFC 311 last Saturday. Muhammad responded by claiming that Usman is purposely avoiding being in the same venue together and implied that he got the better of him in their past exchanges:

"He can't go to events because I'm at anymore because I'll make him cry again."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comment regarding Kamaru Usman below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.