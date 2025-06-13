Belal Muhammad breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta, reveals who he's "cheering" for

Belal Muhammad recently offered an in-depth preview of the upcoming UFC Atlanta headliner between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. Muhammad also expressed his support for Usman to win the fight.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' last stepped into the octagon in October 2023. In the time since, Buckley has won all four of his fights (six-fight win streak overall).

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Muhammad assessed the key attributes of both fighters and said:

"You got Buckley and Usman. Keys to victory, I think, for Buckley are, put your foot on the gas right away. You got to set the pressure. You got to set the pace. Usman's been out for two years. He already comes at a slow pace. When he's in those brawls and those bigger and more chaotic fights, he gets hit a lot."

He added:

"Usman, I think his keys to victory, obviously, set the pace. Don't get out of character... Keep it simple, keep your jab. You have a good jab. You have a good base of pushing guys to the fence and holding them there and then making that your speed... Usman, I'm cheering for you. I know you said there's nothing there for you with me next, but I want to see you win. Then I want to see you in the cage."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (0:08):

Former rival of Kamaru Usman previews upcoming fight against Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February 2021. Recently, Burns said that he wants to see Usman win against Joaquin Buckley.

On an episode of the Show Me The Money podcast, 'Durinho' also analyzed the fight and said:

"I want Kamaru to win... I think Kamaru has to mix it up. I think he was the best at the time when he was mixing it up. Not just striking... Buckley is very muscular, very strong. If he lets Buckley out of pressure, Buckley is very, very dangerous. I think the way for Kamaru is to put pressure. I hope he wins. I think he can. We’re gonna see that."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments on Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley below (31:48):

