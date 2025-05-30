Belal Muhammad brings up Conor McGregor in unfiltered response to Nate Diaz's bold fight claims

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently fired back at Nate Diaz following the latter's bold fight claims. He also mentioned Conor McGregor in the unfiltered response toward the Stockton native.
'Remember the Name' lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Reacting to the fight on his YouTube channel, Diaz issued a callout to Muhammad, stating:
"I don't know [Jack Della Maddalena]. S***, I’ll fight Belal’s a**. I think I’d beat the sh** out of Belal Muhammad."
Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:
Muhammad responded:
"Must be on the same c*** as Conor [McGregor]."
Check out Belal Muhammad's response below:
Chael Sonnen voices his admiration for Belal Muhammad
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently touched on Belal Muhammad's future in the welterweight division. Sonnen praised the former champion, claiming he set a "great example" for everybody after his loss against Jack Della Maddalena.
Muhammad is often criticized by the MMA community for his slow-paced fighting style. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sonnen weighed in on the Chicago native receiving supposed unfair criticisms. He said:
"All Belal has ever done is fight the hardest guys, ask for opportunities, and keep his mouth shut when it doesn’t go his way. He walks out there in an undercard against Sean Brady, who no one has come close to beating. They don't ever give him credit. The best thing he’s done is he called for his next fight. He did the exact same thing in a loss that he would have done in a win-all the way to the opponent."
He continued:
"If he had won that fight, he would have called for a fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov. He lost the fight, and he’s still calling for a fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov. That’s a great example Belal set for everybody, and it’s another thing he won’t get credit for-but he deserves it."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: