Belal Muhammad continuing to campaign for fights against Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad has yet again called out Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev for fights inside the octagon.

The UFC welterweight contender recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic image indicating how he intends to take Covington and Chimaev if he is given the opportunity to share the octagon with them.

Belal Muhammad has been in a Twitter feud with the two fighters for quite some time now.

In another recent tweet, Muhammad poked fun at Khamzat Chimaev. Responding to 'Borz' with a joke about an incident at the UFC 267 weigh-ins, in which Chimaev appeared to try to cheat the scales by holding a towel.

"Don’t eat to many holiday cookies during this break @KChimaev"

Alternatively, 'Remember the Name' has also called out UFC top welterweight contender Colby Covington on several occasions.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Belal Muhammad stated that he has been wanting to fight Covington for a long time. He also stated that he can compete with the two-time title challenger in terms of trash talk and fighting prowess.

"Yeah, honestly I would really want that fight. I have been calling out for that guy [Colby Covington] for like 10 years, before he became a title contender. Before he got ranked, I wanted to fight him just because stylistically I like that matchup. And then now I just want to fight him because I hate him. Like his trash talk and the stuff he says is so stupid. And he deserves to get slapped. I want to be the guy that does the slapping."

Whether Muhammad fights 'Chaos' or 'Borz' next is yet to be revealed.

Belal Muhammad has moved into the top five of the UFC welterweight rankings, replacing Stephen Thompson

Belal Muhammad surpassed Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson to move into the top five of the UFC welterweight rankings. Sitting at No.5, he is now behind Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Vicente Luque.

Thompson, on the other hand, fell to seventh place. Neil Magny, Sean Brady and Michael Chiesa have all dropped a spot in the rankings.

Belal Muhammad recently picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 45, which led to his rise in the rankings. 'Bully B' dominated 'Wonderboy' across all three rounds en route to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Check out the UFC welterweight rankings below:

