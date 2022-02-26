"He gets hit a lot" - Belal Muhammad claims Colby Covington doesn't have knockout power

Belal Muhammad has claimed that fellow welterweight Colby Covington doesn't have knockout power. Muhammad stated that Covington is more of a volume striker, who also gets hit a lot.

Covington is currently on the back of a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Muhammad referenced the fight, claiming that 'Chaos' got rocked early on during the bout.

During an interview with The Schmo, Belal Muhammad seemed quite confident in Jorge Masvidal's chances at UFC 272. He stated that if 'Gamebred' could land something clean on Covington's chin or his body, he could finish the fight:

"They're going back-and-forth with the odds but I think those odds are just coming because Masvidal's been knocked out in his last fight but you're fighting Kamaru Usman. Colby really doesn't have knockout power like that, Colby is more of a volume striker and he gets hit a lot. We've seen in his last couple of fights and he's gotten rocked even in that last fight early against Kamaru Usman. I think that if Masvidal lands something clean on his chin, clean on his body. I think that he could finish him."

Check out Belal Muhammad's interview with The Schmo below:

Colby Covington will aim for a vital win over former best friend Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will face one another in the main event of UFC 272, in a highly anticipated grudge match. The pair will meet inside the octagon on March 5th in a five-round main event.

Heading into the fight, Covington is coming off of a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. The rematch saw the two welterweights go the distance. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Prior to his second loss to Usman, 'Chaos' defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

As for Jorge Masvidal, he will be heading into UFC 272 on the back of a loss to Usman as well. Masvidal's last win in the UFC was back in 2019 when he defeated Nate Diaz.

Edited by John Cunningham