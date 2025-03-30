Belal Muhammad drops intense message with artwork ahead of next UFC challenge

Belal Muhammad couldn't help but join the recent trend of turning real-life images into cartoons. Along with his cartoonized image, Muhammad also included a motivational quote.

The social media trend of turning real-life images into Ghibli-styled cartoons has taken the world by storm lately. A plethora of users are turning their treasured moments into Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli-styled cartoons using AI.

Muhammad also chose a similarly memorable snap to convert into Ghibli cartoons. One of his recent Instagram updates showcased a Ghibli-styled illustration of the moment when he scooped Leon Edwards up and dropped him on his head during their UFC 304 encounter.

However, the caption to his post clarified his intention to keep grinding to achieve many more accolades in his UFC career. It read:

"Job's not done, more work to do"

Besides this moment, the entire UFC 304 fight is probably the most cherished affair of Muhammad's UFC career to date, as he bagged the welterweight championship. He is now set to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Belal Muhammad congratulated CM Punk on securing a spot for this year's WrestleMania

Belal Muhammad keeps an eye on various other sporting events apart from UFC, notably the WWE. Being a Chicago native, Muhammad didn't have to travel far to find a WWE star to support, as the noted wrestler CM Punk also hails from Chicago.

However, Muhammad is also a friend of Punk besides being a fan. Both Muhammad and Punk have given public statements about their friendship. The 46-year-old WWE star also gave Muhammad a shout-out in an August 2024 episode of RAW.

'Remember the Name' recently reciprocated Punk's appreciation by congratulating him after one of his major feats. The former two-time WWE champion signed the contract for a spot in the main event of this year's WrestleMania on the last episode of WWE SmackDown. Muhammad lauded Punk's feat by posting an X update that read:

"Congrats my brother CM Punk."

