  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Belal Muhammad
  • Belal Muhammad shares three-word reaction to CM Punk earning WrestleMania main event spot

Belal Muhammad shares three-word reaction to CM Punk earning WrestleMania main event spot

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Mar 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
Belal Muhammad celebrates CM Punk&rsquo;s long-awaited WrestleMania main event spot.
Belal Muhammad (inset) celebrates CM Punk’s long-awaited WrestleMania main event spot. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad recently reacted to CM Punk securing a main event spot at this year’s WrestleMania. On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in London, Punk officially signed the contract to headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

The two-night marquee WWE event is set to take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The moment was deeply emotional for Punk, as April 19 will mark the long-awaited realization of his dream to main-event WrestleMania for the first time. During the segment on SmackDown, the 46-year-old Chicago native also received support from his former wiseman, Paul Heyman, who shared his joy over the milestone.

The former WWE champion’s fellow Chicago native, Muhammad, also took to X to congratulate him on signing the contract:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Congrats my brother CM Punk."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Ad

Both Punk and 'Remember the Name' share a mutual respect and have occasionally expressed their admiration for each other's achievements. Notably, Punk gave Muhammad a special shoutout on RAW in August 2024 after he dethroned Leon Edwards to clinch the welterweight title at UFC 304.

Ad

When Belal Muhammad expressed his admiration for CM Punk

During an interview with The Takedown in August 2024, Belal Muhammad heaped praise on CM Punk while responding to the WWE superstar's recognition of his UFC title victory.

'Remember the Name' revealed that he has shared a long-standing connection with Punk and that they used to train together regularly:

"That’s my brother. We used to train together in Roufusport Milwaukee. He’s a good friend, he’s from Chicago, and any time we’re together, we’ll hit the stairs together or something and get a good workout in. He’s truly a genuine, good person. Seeing him give me that shout-out on RAW, that was epic. He’s always wanted to see me succeed."
Ad

Muhammad further shared that he was originally set to accompany Punk for his SummerSlam 2024 match against Drew McIntyre, but the plan ultimately fell through:

"I was supposed to go to SummerSlam, but I went to Abu Dhabi for the UFC fight. I knew Punk was making his comeback and I wanted to see it, and then I saw Jelly Roll in the ring, and I was thinking, ‘Hey, that could have been me!'"

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी