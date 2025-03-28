CM Punk brought to tears on WWE SmackDown following Paul Heyman’s announcement

WWE Superstar CM Punk is finally set to live his lifelong dream at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. A major announcement was made by Paul Heyman to confirm this on tonight's Friday night show in London, England.

During the March 28, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Second City Saint gathered at The O2 Arena to sign the contract for their Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. But, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis deployed numerous security guards, and WWE officials inside the ring to prevent any potential repeat of last week's chaos.

CM Punk reviewed the contract before adding his signature to the piece of paper. Following orders from The Tribal Chief, The Wiseman came next to the former AEW star and announced that he would close WrestleMania, and be a main-eventer at the show.

Paul Heyman's announcement brought CM Punk to tears as he would be main-eventing The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in his career. The London crowd erupted, chanting "You deserve it!" to the 46-year-old star.

"You're closing WrestleMania. CM Punk, you're a WrestleMania main eventer."

Interestingly, many assumed that a main event spot at WWE WrestleMania was the favor Paul Heyman owed to The Straight Edge Superstar. However, that was not the case, as Punk confirmed in the closing moment of the show.

