CM Punk drops WrestleMania pipebomb to end SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 28, 2025 23:35 GMT
Punk shared some major news on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Punk shared some major news on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk dropped a massive WrestleMania pipebomb to close this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Second City Saint signed the contract with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the final segment of this week's show to make their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 official.

The Best in the World took some time looking over the contract, and Roman Reigns implored him to hurry up. Paul Heyman then leaned next to the former AEW World Champion and said that he knew what Punk was looking for, and announced that the match would be main eventing WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins then threw a tantrum as the WWE Universe loudly chanted, "You deserve it!" at CM Punk. The 46-year-old then thanked the fans in London before making a massive announcement. He revealed that being in the main event of WrestleMania was still not the favor he was owed to end the segment.

CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match last month. Rollins hit Reigns with a Stomp after they were eliminated, and The Tribal Chief returned for revenge on the March 10 edition of WWE RAW.

Reigns attacked both Rollins and Punk after their Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden, and it has led to a highly anticipated Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
