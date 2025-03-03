Belal Muhammad drops sarcastic one-liner in response to Leon Edwards explaining why he wasn't fighting the champion instead of Jack Della Maddalena

The feud between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards appears to be far from over, as Muhammad has mocked Edwards once again for his statements about potentially stepping in as a short-term replacement to face the reigning champion in a trilogy fight at UFC 315.

Ad

Muhammad was set to face no. 1 contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 315 on May 10. However, Rakhmonov pulled himself out of the title fight due to an injury. This forced the promotion to pit the Chicago native against Jack Della Maddalena, who was initially scheduled to face Edwards at UFC London.

Edwards will now face Sean Brady instead in the main event of UFC London on March 22 at the O2 Arena in London. Championship Rounds, a combat sports news outlet, recently took to X and shared a clip from the former champion's YouTube channel in which Edwards discussed potentially replacing Rakhmonov at UFC 315.

Ad

Trending

'Rocky' indicated that he couldn't do so because the news of him headlining UFC London had already circulated, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Probably a couple of weeks before, I talked to the UFC. I was trying to step in [as Rakhmonov’s replacement] to fight Belal [at UFC 315]. But I knew [learnt] that they had sold London [promoted the UFC London card] around me. So it was difficult to take me off the card as it would be weird of Jack headlining the London card.''

Ad

Edwards went on to reveal that the promotion has confirmed that the winner of his encounter against Brady will fight for the title next, saying:

''I talked to the UFC, they told me that after this win - this [his next fight against Brady] is a No. 1 contender fight - whoever wins it fights for the title. When I win this, I’ll fight for the title. That’s my aim."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This prompted a response from Muhammad, who took a jibe at Edwards, writing:

''Someone tell him he got three long years ahead of him''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad previews the upcoming Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady clash

Leon Edwards lost his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad in front of the former's home audience at UFC 304 last year. He will look to get back in title contention with a potential win over Sean Brady at UFC London.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad discussed Brady's possible threat to Edwards, saying:

Ad

''That’s a big one, right? That’s another name where you’re like, he [Brady] looked good his last two fights. I think he has to go out there and put on a performance against Leon, and then we’ll also see where Leon is because Sean Brady isn’t an easy task. But I beat both of them, so whoever’s watching that fight, just know that the best man in the world has the belt because you’re going to be cheering for both of those guys, and I beat them all.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out the full video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.