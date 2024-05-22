Belal Muhammad explains his dislike for "piece of trash" Sean Strickland - "It shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality”

Belal Muhammad didn't hold back when discussing his dislike for former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Their feud stems from Strickland's insensitive comments regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a topic close to Muhammad's heart due to his Palestinian heritage.

Muhammad revealed his frustration with Strickland on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast. He claims Strickland inserts himself into situations irrelevant to him solely for attention.

“Honestly, I had no care about him at all until I posted something about Palestine… He commented on there, saying they [Palestinians] should just give up. It was the stupidest statement ever, just to get attention."

He further added saying:

“Recently where he was crying on Theo Von about his dad and, ‘You can’t talk about my dad. Don’t bring up family. That’s dirty when you do it.’ You’re literally talking about kids that just got bombed, kids that are dying, and you’re making a joke of it, but when it comes back to you, it shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:24):

On the MMA front, Muhammad has finally received a UFC title shot. ‘Remember My Name’ is set to face welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 on July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Islam Makhachev weighs in on Belal Muhammad finally getting the title shot at 170 pounds

Islam Makhachev has shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s upcoming title shot against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. The lightweight champion, who has aspirations of moving up to 170 pounds, acknowledged that Muhammad’s potential victory could complicate his ambitions.

A win for Muhammad could create an intriguing scenario for Makhachev, as both fighters share the same management and often train together. Speaking on the Weighing In podcast with John McCarthy and Josh Thomson, Makhachev discussed the potential implications if Muhammad wins:

"Belal [Muhammad], he was here now. He just came yesterday. I don't know, brother. I don't know. We have the same manager. We'll do something. We will see, brother... He just came to the camp and he was sparring today with Saygid [Izagakhmaev]. It's gonna be a crazy fight because Belal has been waiting too long for his chance and he's training very hard for this one."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Expand Tweet