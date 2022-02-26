"Masvidal could finish him" - Belal Muhammad explains how Jorge Masvidal could win against Colby Covington at UFC 272

Belal Muhammad has provided his breakdown of the UFC 272 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The No.5-ranked UFC welterweight believes 'Gamebred' doesn't need to do anything extraordinary in the fight.

During an interview with The Schmo, Belal Muhammad claimed that Masvidal is capable of dealing with Covington's grappling and wrestling. According to Muhammad, 'Gamebred' can comprehensively defend takedowns and is good off his back.

Muhammad added that having trained alongside 'Chaos' for years, Masvidal is aware of what Covington's go-to takedowns are. 'Remember The Name' concluded by stating that Masvidal can finish Covington in a five-round fight:

"I don't think Masvidal has to pull anything out of his sleeve. I think talent-wise, Masvidal could compete with Colby, he does a lot of volume shots, a lot of takedowns. But he can't hold you down, Masvidal gets up all the time, Masvidal's good off his back, good at defending takedowns. And the fact that they trained together, all those years, I think that Masvidal knows what Colby's go to takedowns are, knows what sweeps work on Colby. Knows how to get up from underneath and I think that's going to hurt Colby because when it's a five round fight, I think Masvidal could finish him."

Check out Belal Muhammad's interview with The Schmo below:

Jorge Masvidal has revealed how he plans on beating Colby Covington at UFC 272

In a recent Q&A on his YouTube channel, Jorge Masvidal stated that he wants to beat Colby Covington in a very painful way. 'Gamebred' wants to send Covington to the hospital:

"In a very painful way, I want to send him to the hospital overnight. I feel like that's a good way to start. [He] wakes up in the hospital Monday morning. We're having the right type of conversation."

Check out the video below, via Jorge Masvidal's YouTube channel:

On March 5th, Masvidal and Covington will cross paths in a highly anticipated grudge match in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters will be heading into the fight on the back of a loss to Kamaru Usman.

Edited by John Cunningham