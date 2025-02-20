Belal Muhammad fires back at Darren Till with brutal clapback in heated Twitter exchange over Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has showcased his social media game on several occasions, particularly against Sean Strickland. Now, it was former title challenger Darren Till's time to be the victim of Muhammad's brutal clapback.

After Dana White announced that Muhammad would put his title on the line against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, the welterweight champion poked fun at Leon Edwards.

Muhammad tweeted:

"Dang I stole Leon’s belt and his opponent"

Maddalena was originally scheduled to fight Edwards at UFC London on March 22. As such, 'Remember the Name' made the joke, which Edwards' compatriot Darren Till seemed offended by.

Till responded by tweeting:

"Try and steal a personality while ur at it."

Till's tweet was met with an immediate rebuttal as Muhammad responded:

"Why don’t you try to steal some ozempic so you stop looking like a fat sausage"

Shavkat Rakhmonov was presumed next for Muhammad as they had faced off inside the octagon at UFC 310 where the former defeated Ian Machado Garry.

However, an injury prevented 'Nomad' from fighting at the PPV event in Montreal.

Belal Muhammad explains how he beat Leon Edwards

On episode #162 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show, Belal Muhammad revealed the strategy his team used to claim the welterweight title from Leon Edwards.

The welterweight champion explained to Rogan that he studied Edwards' fights against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, finding out the Brit fighter needed distance to fight.

Moreover, he noted that Edwards was successful when he fought at the pace he created. As such, Muhammad wanted to make the fight as high-paced as possible.

Muhammad said:

"When we saw him against Colby and him against Usman in the third fight, we saw that he's an expert at distance. He manages the distance. He puts it at his own pace. So we were like, 'Bro, we got to make this the dirtiest fight, the hardest fight for him. We got to step right away.'"

He added:

"Even when the ref was looking at me, telling me to back up, when he looked at Leon and said, 'You ready? You ready?' I'm walking forward right away. So I'm right in his face before he even like looks up. I was like, 'I got to get him on his back foot right away, make him uncomfortable.'"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (1:22):

