Belal Muhammad fires shots at jiu-jitsu wizard Craig Jones with cold message: "Nobody's worried about you"

Belal Muhammad will face Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC 315. Leading up to that, the UFC welterweight champion is embroiled in an ongoing social media feud with Della Maddalena's grappling coach, Craig Jones.

Jones is well known for having an informal trash talk with some MMA fighters. In his countryman, Della Maddalena being set to fight Muhammad, Jones has made good use of the opportunity to also taunt the UFC welterweight champion.

During the pre-fight media conference, Muhammad was asked about Jones having Della Maddalena in his corner for their bout. In response, the 170-pound titleholder took a dig at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert and said:

"Keep bu*t scooting bro, nobody's worried about you."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments (via @full_send_mma on X) below:

Muhammad is currently on an 11-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. Due to his dominant run, the Chicago native may have dismissed any threats from Della Maddalena's association with Jones for UFC 315.

Sean Brady shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena clash

The welterweight championship fight at UFC 315 will mark Belal Muhammad's first title defense. His opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, has an undefeated record in the promotion, featuring notable victories over veterans such as Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.

Before the fight, Sean Brady shared his prediction for the Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena matchup during his podcast, stating:

"For me, I want Belal [Muhammad] to win. It is better for me if Belal wins. He's the only person who's beat me in my career. The better he does, the better it looks for me, and I could possibly get a title shot next..."

He continued:

"With that being said, [Jack Della Maddalena] a f**king very tough fight, and I wouldn't be surprised if Jack wins this fight. Jack can knock people out, that's usually how he wins fights. He's hard to take down and hold down. So, it's going to be a very interesting fight. I'm picking Belal, but I would not be surprised if Jack wins this fight."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (33:29):

