Belal Muhammad fires warning as Islam Makhachev eyes title fallout at UFC 315

UFC welterchampion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. According to reports, lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev is waiting to see how the fight plays out.

If Maddalena wins, Makhachev will move up to 170 pounds but if Muhammad secures a victory, he will continue at 155 pounds due to 'Remember the Name' being his teammate. Muhammad fired a warning to Islam Makhachev and asserted he won't be leaving Montreal without his title.

Muhammad suggested Makhachev to get into camp and fight the guy who is next in line at 155 pounds. During an interaction on Anik & Florian podcast, he said:

“Now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ, so start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, you're good.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (37:50):

Makhachev is the most accomplished lightweight champion with four successful title defenses to his name. The Russian wants to move to weltwerweight and become a double champion but his plans have been halted with teammate Muhammad being champion.

Belal Muhammad highlights importance of carrying the Palestine flag

Belal Muhammad recently described the impact of carrying the Palestine flag and asserted that carrying it helps in throwing light on what is currently taking place in the region. Notably, Muhammad was born to Palestinian parents living in the U.S. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

"I've just been getting so many messages. People just wanting to know what's happening [in Palestine] just because they see me carrying that flag and wondering it what it means and what it means to me. If you're human, you want to know what's going on there. If you're human and you see it and you ignore it, you're not really human. You don't have a soul."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:42):

