Belal Muhammad gets 100% real on the idea of Georges St-Pierre wrapping the belt around his waist after potential UFC 315 win

As Belal Muhammad gears up for his first title defense at UFC 315, the idea of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre strapping the welterweight belt around his waist excites him.

Ad

Muhammad called it a dream scenario ahead of his fight against Jack Della Maddalena. St-Pierre, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, built his legacy in the welterweight division.

For Muhammad, who's currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, the symbolic moment of a legend crowning the reigning king could be the validation every fighter dreams of. Speaking about the possibility in an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, Muhammad said:

Ad

Trending

"That would be an honor. Who we gotta talk to to do that? That would be amazing. You had 'The Rock' do the BMF, do all that. Freaking GSP do the welterweight belt? That would honestly, that would be like a dream.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad will square off against Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in an attempt to retain his welterweight title. On paper, this seems like a classic clash of wrestling pressure against striking precision. Muhammad will aim to drown Della Maddalena with volume and top control. But if the Aussie can keep it standing and punish the legs early, he might turn the tide quickly.

Jack Della Maddalena embraces the 25-minute test ahead of UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena is stepping into unknown territory at UFC 315, fighting in his first five-round bout since joining the UFC. While this is a fresh test for him inside the octagon, he’s been preparing for it behind closed doors for months.

Ad

Originally gearing up for a potential main event against Leon Edwards in London, Della Maddalena began sharpening his gas tank and mindset for a full 25-minute war. Speaking about his preparation in an interview with the UFC, Della Maddalena said:

“Prepping for those [extra] two rounds has been the main difference. Training camp’s been much the same as usual, trying to get as fit as possible. Adding the two rounds, you gotta have a little bit more endurance, but I think when it gets to the championship rounds it’ll be more of just a mindset thing at that point." [H/t: ufc.com]

Ad

He added:

“He’ll [Muhammad] keep coming forward, putting pressure on, shooting takedowns. He doesn’t stop until the final bell, so we know what we’re in for, but I believe I got the skills to take him out.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.