Belal Muhammad gives four-word reaction to Leon Edwards' UFC London interview getting interrupted by fire alarm drill

Leon Edwards' recent UFC London media day interview was interrupted at various intervals by a fire alarm drill. This prompted the Englishman to jokingly accuse his bitter rival, Belal Muhammad, of being behind it all. Naturally, this drew a response from the man himself.

Ad

The UFC welterweight champion took to X/Twitter to poke fun at Edwards, hinting that his previous UFC 304 win over him, which cost 'Rocky' his title, has left a permanent scar on Edwards' psyche.

"I'm haunting this guy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After being interrupted by fire alarm drills several times, a frustrated but somewhat amused Edwards seemed to be at a loss for words. He and Muhammad have quickly become heated rivals, with the feud being more intense on Muhammad's part, as he took issue with Edwards ignoring him as a title challenger in the past.

Now, 'Remember the Name' takes every chance he gets to belittle and undermine Edwards. So, Edwards opted to joke that Muhammad was behind the many interruptions.

Ad

"I feel like Belal did that."

Check out Leon Edwards' joke about Belal Muhammad (1:25):

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Edwards is determined to earn a trilogy bout with Muhammad to regain his welterweight belt, he must first overcome Sean Brady, a highly physical wrestler whose style has, historically, posed problems for the Englishman. The two men headline the UFC London card set for this Saturday.

A win would go a long way to fortifying Edwards' position as a top candidate for the next title challenger following Muhammad's upcoming bout, with him being expected to defend the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Ad

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have faced each other twice

The first time Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad crossed paths was at UFC Fight Night 187 back in 2021. From the bout's onset, Edwards held the initiative, outstriking and borderline overwhelming Muhammad. He seemed to be trending toward a dominant win before an errant eye poke in round two.

Check out Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 1 highlights:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Muhammad was rendered unable to continue, leading to a no-contest. Years later, they faced off again at UFC 304 in 2024, and the fight couldn't have gone any differently. Muhammad was fairly dominant, outstriking and outwrestling Edwards, with only a last-ditch rally from Edwards in round five being his best moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.