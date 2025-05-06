Belal Muhammad hit with serious accusations as Kamaru Usman gets brutally honest about infamous podcast: "He craves that attention"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad previously made an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, and it was not a pleasant experience. Things allegedly got physical between Usman and Muhammad. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now asserted that Muhammad wants attention.
In an sit down with Brett Okamoto, when asked about the ongoing feud with 'Remember the Name' and where the bad blood between the two stems from, Usman said:
"You know Belal is a guy that was always around and I never really paid attention to him because I was doing what I needed to do. I was always fighting the next guy up. I didn't really pay attention to Belal and you know now I'm forced to actually look at Belal. He's not bad you know, he's just good everywhere and that's worked for him."
He added:
"Belal just seems to be a different type of champion who he's willing to make memes and he's willing to get on Twitter and social media because he wants the attention, he craves that attention even if you're a lightweight. Even if you're a guy that's of flyweight, that's not even in his division he's willing to have that back and forth with you and for me I just find it a little bit distasteful."
Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (16:14):
Jack Della Maddalena shares thoughts on upcoming clash against Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena will get his first-ever crack at UFC gold when he faces Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. The Australian is undefeated in the UFC and finished Gilbert Burns in his last outing. Speaking to MMA Junkie about the fight with Muhammad, he said:
''I love competing. I'm really keen to get those fight feelings, get another win, and obviously get that championship belt and outclass Belal...I'm ready to go off my back. I'll be the one attacking. I believe I've got some tricks to get back to my feet. That's where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Belal Muhammad below (1:47):