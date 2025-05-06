Belal Muhammad hit with serious accusations as Kamaru Usman gets brutally honest about infamous podcast: "He craves that attention"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad previously made an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, and it was not a pleasant experience. Things allegedly got physical between Usman and Muhammad. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now asserted that Muhammad wants attention.

Ad

In an sit down with Brett Okamoto, when asked about the ongoing feud with 'Remember the Name' and where the bad blood between the two stems from, Usman said:

"You know Belal is a guy that was always around and I never really paid attention to him because I was doing what I needed to do. I was always fighting the next guy up. I didn't really pay attention to Belal and you know now I'm forced to actually look at Belal. He's not bad you know, he's just good everywhere and that's worked for him."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Belal just seems to be a different type of champion who he's willing to make memes and he's willing to get on Twitter and social media because he wants the attention, he craves that attention even if you're a lightweight. Even if you're a guy that's of flyweight, that's not even in his division he's willing to have that back and forth with you and for me I just find it a little bit distasteful."

Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (16:14):

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena shares thoughts on upcoming clash against Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena will get his first-ever crack at UFC gold when he faces Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. The Australian is undefeated in the UFC and finished Gilbert Burns in his last outing. Speaking to MMA Junkie about the fight with Muhammad, he said:

''I love competing. I'm really keen to get those fight feelings, get another win, and obviously get that championship belt and outclass Belal...I'm ready to go off my back. I'll be the one attacking. I believe I've got some tricks to get back to my feet. That's where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Belal Muhammad below (1:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.