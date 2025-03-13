Belal Muhammad issues bold prediction for Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315 with surprising gameplan hint: "I'm gonna outbox Jack"

Belal Muhammad has expressed confidence in his chances against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Muhammad went on to predict his victory, while laying down a surprising strategy.

Muhammad is set to make his first welterweight title defense against Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315, which will take place on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The reigning champion was initially expected to face No.2-ranked contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, however an injury forced the Kazakh fighter to withdraw from the matchup.

In a recent appearance on The Coach And The Casual podcast, Muhammad discussed his upcoming title fight, claiming that he will overcome Maddalena by dominating in the striking department. Notably, the Australian is known for his boxing prowess, which Muhammad plans to exploit, saying:

''I'm gonna go in there, I'm gonna outbox Jack. I'm not gonna shoot one takedown, and I'm gonna show him the meaning of Canelo hands. I'm gonna show the UFC fighters and the fans that I'm the best boxer in the UFC, in the welterweight division. Trust me, you guys wanna tune in, don't miss it.''

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

After remaining undefeated in his last 10 octagon outings, Muhammad received the opportunity to capture the 170-pound belt from Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 304 last year. 'Remember the Name' put on a masterclass and defeated Edwards via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Maddalena is unbeaten in the promotion, securing a seven-fight win streak. The 28-year-old was set to face Edwards at UFC London, however, Rakhmonov's withdrawal from UFC 315 opened a window of opportunity for him to dethrone Muhammad.

Leon Edwards calls for a rematch with Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards will look to get back in title contention with a victory over Sean Brady at UFC London on March 22.

Ahead of the matchup, Edwards posted a video on his YouTube channel and called out reigning champion Belal Muhammad for a rematch, claiming he was the better fighter between the two.

''I'd love to run it back with Belal. It's difficult to see say he wins. Like I said, I probably prefer Belal, he was the last guy to defeat me. Even though I had an off night, I feel like that's one where I need to get back. I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (1:41):

