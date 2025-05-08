Belal Muhammad issues definitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley clash: "He has a long streak"

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is scheduled to lock horns with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14.
Coming off a three-fight skid, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' looks to get back into the win column against Buckley. His last victory occurred at UFC 268, making his fifth title defense against Colby Covington in 2021.
In the recently held press conference, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his prediction for the fight. Given Usman's absence in the octagon, 'Remember The Name' predicts Buckley will secure the victory at UFC Atlanta. He said:
"[Kamaru] Usman and [Joaquin] Buckley? I got Buckley. I think Buckley is riding high right now, he has a long streak. Usman has been out for two years and when you are out for two years, it's hard to come back."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:
Jack Della Maddalena breaks down his fight against Belal Muhammad
No.5-ranked welterweight Jack Della Maddalena will get his first-ever shot for the gold this weekend at UFC 315 against Belal Muhammad. His last outing against Gilbert Burns solidified his chance for the belt, and the Australian contender predicts finishing the champion at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
In an interview with David Adesanya, Della Maddalena had this to say:
"I think I'm gonna get the finish. Take [Belal Muhammad] out of there and shock a few of the international fans. Get the belt in devastating fashion, not just a close decision and stay as a top welterweight right now and see what happens next."
He continued:
"I think there's a lot of moving parts in the welterweight division now. See what if Makhachev wants to step up. That's obviously a fight that makes sense. But, not looking past Belal. I'll bloody him up and get him out of there."
Check Jack Della Maddalena's comments below: