  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Belal Muhammad issues definitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley clash: "He has a long streak"

Belal Muhammad issues definitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley clash: "He has a long streak"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 08, 2025 01:21 GMT
Belal Muhammad (middle) predicts Kamaru Usman (right) vs. Joaquin Buckley (left) for UFC Atlanta [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Belal Muhammad (middle) predicts Kamaru Usman (right) vs. Joaquin Buckley (left) for UFC Atlanta [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is scheduled to lock horns with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14.

Ad

Coming off a three-fight skid, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' looks to get back into the win column against Buckley. His last victory occurred at UFC 268, making his fifth title defense against Colby Covington in 2021.

In the recently held press conference, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his prediction for the fight. Given Usman's absence in the octagon, 'Remember The Name' predicts Buckley will secure the victory at UFC Atlanta. He said:

"[Kamaru] Usman and [Joaquin] Buckley? I got Buckley. I think Buckley is riding high right now, he has a long streak. Usman has been out for two years and when you are out for two years, it's hard to come back."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena breaks down his fight against Belal Muhammad

No.5-ranked welterweight Jack Della Maddalena will get his first-ever shot for the gold this weekend at UFC 315 against Belal Muhammad. His last outing against Gilbert Burns solidified his chance for the belt, and the Australian contender predicts finishing the champion at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In an interview with David Adesanya, Della Maddalena had this to say:

Ad
"I think I'm gonna get the finish. Take [Belal Muhammad] out of there and shock a few of the international fans. Get the belt in devastating fashion, not just a close decision and stay as a top welterweight right now and see what happens next."

He continued:

"I think there's a lot of moving parts in the welterweight division now. See what if Makhachev wants to step up. That's obviously a fight that makes sense. But, not looking past Belal. I'll bloody him up and get him out of there."
Ad

Check Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Twitter icon

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications