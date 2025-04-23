Belal Muhammad issues final verdict on Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates clash at UFC Kansas City in one-line prediction

As the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad will be looking closely at the UFC Kansas City headliner between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. Muhammad shared his final prediction for the fight, backing Garry to hand Prates his first loss in the promotion.
'The Future', who stepped in on short notice to battle Prates, is aiming to get back into title contention by securing a victory against the knockout artist. Meanwhile, the Brazilian will try to make it into the top 10 with a win.
Ahead of the contest, Muhammad took to X and gave his prediction, leaning towards Garry.
''I think Ian Garry gets it done this weekend''
Check out Belal Muhammad's tweet below:
Prates poses a threat to Garry because of his striking prowess. The 31-year-old is currently on an 11-fight win streak, 10 of them via knockout. As for the Irishman, his most recent knockout victory came in 2023 against Daniel Rodriguez.
Ian Machado Garry discusses UFC 310 loss
Ian Machado Garry stepped in on short notice to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout at UFC 310 last year. Garry put on an impressive performance but fell short, losing the bout via unanimous decision. The loss against 'Nomad' was the Irish fighter's first professional loss.
In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Garry opened up about the loss and said:
''The ego in me doesn’t like to admit that my hand never got raised. I still feel like, to this day, I didn’t lose that fight. He was gasping for air, grateful the fight was over. I was ready for more."
He added:
"I learned from the Shavat fight that I am absolutely destined to be the best in the world, to be the champion, and there will be a time where we will face off again and I'll prove to the world that I am the better fighter."
Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (5:29):