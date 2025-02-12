Belal Muhammad issues four-word reaction to footage of disasterous basketball free throw attempts, fans chime in: "Nobody should be surprised"

A viral clip featuring UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad attempting a basketball free throw has captured social media’s attention. In the footage, Muhammad’s attempt went awry as the ball missed the basket in a bizarre display that left fans laughing.

The clip, originally shared by Spinnin Backfist, reveals an unorthodox shooting form as Muhammad hopped forward before his shot failed to score. He later commented:

"😂😂It wasn’t regulation sized"

Fans quickly piled on with humorous remarks. One wrote:

"Nobody should be surprised. No knockdowns in UFC no knockdowns anywhere in his life lmaooo."

While another questioned:

"Why does he bunny hop forward on every shot?"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Belal Muhammad's basketball free throw attempts. [Screenshot via. X]

Belal Muhammad break downs how a potential fight with Dricus Du Plessis is would play out

Belal Muhammad has unveiled a meticulous strategy to defeat middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis should they faceoff in a superfight sometime in the future.

Du Plessis recently defended his UFC middleweight title with a dominant unanimous decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and now eyes further challenges. With possible bouts against undefeated Khamzat Chimaev or rising contender Nassourdine Imavov looming, Du Plessis remains central in the title picture.

Muhammad, who is considering a move to 185 pounds ahead of his first welterweight title defense, detailed his approach on social media:

“I’d come out him with a 1-2 then he’d wing an overhand I’ll duck it change levels and take him down then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he’ll be to weak to get up so then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1... Round 3 starts and he’s distraught he can’t hit me he can’t take me down so then he tries spinning stuff I back up at the right time and end up taking his back he lets me under chin out of frustration then I put him to sleep … and new double champ.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

