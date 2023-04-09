Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad showed up at UFC 287, still harboring animosity towards Colby Covington for seemingly ducking him.

Earlier in March, Muhammad blasted 'Chaos' for weighing in as the backup for the welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards instead of fighting him on the same card.

At UFC 287, 'Remember the Name' sent fans into a frenzy, showing up at the Miami Dade-Arena sporting a T-shirt with a picture of Covington's bloodied face.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Belal Muhammad rocking his Bully Brand Apparel backstage.

Belal Muhammad's latest transgression towards the former interim welterweight champion riled up fight fans, generating many hilarious responses on Twitter.

In a witty response, Twitter user @bells_inthecity stated:

"911, there's been a murder."

In a sarcastic response, @KNIGHT_N_HALE insinuated that Muhammad had not moved past 'Chaos' like he claimed he had. Another netizen @TylerDurheim22 tweeted in favor of 'Remember the Name', touting the T-shirt as the best he has ever seen.

Josh Boswell @KNIGHT_N_HALE @aaronbronsteter I see Belal has really moved past Colby like he tried saying he had

Another user, @ColbysBurnerAcc, tweeted that Muhammad deserves all the hate he gets, while @HemamPrameshwor joked that 'Chaos' is the ugliest fighter in the UFC.

Twitter user @paulspad24 logically dismantled Belal Muhammad's insult saying:

"Colby smiled at the camera with a broken jaw. Belal curled in a ball and cried about an eye poke. This is weird and lame."

Paul S @paulspad24 @aaronbronsteter @bullyb170 Colby smiled at the camera with a broken jaw. Belal curled in a ball and cried about an eye poke. This is weird and lame

In another response, @999sav stated that Muhammad was embarrassing himself by constantly talking about Covington. Furthermore, @SpriteCucumber2 opined that the 34-year-old looks like a make-a-wish recipient trying to meet Covington.

Seamus @iangarryszn @aaronbronsteter Colby has talked about him once btw and he's tweeted about Colby like 50 times he's embarrassing himself

リズ神 @SpriteCucumber2 @aaronbronsteter Is this a make a wish kid trying to meet Colby?

Check out some other responses below:

Thomas R. @TOPTIERMMAMEDIA @aaronbronsteter Yeah dudes trying to catch clout lol nice try

Classified @predicamentkemp @aaronbronsteter Not really sure he can talk much….. he was crying when he was eye poked. Not saying it didn't hurt and painful but it kinda hypocritical. Colby caught with a broken jaw and bulby was taken out with an eye poke

AYAAN @asimwinninghear @aaronbronsteter Now I have 1 more reason to support Bully 😂😂

UFC 287: Belal Muhammad calls out Dana White for trying to grant Colby Covington a third title shot

Belal Muhammad is not convinced that Colby Covington deserves a crack at the welterweight title. 'Chaos' has already come up short in undisputed title fights twice in his career.

During a media interaction at UFC 287, 'Remember the Name' detailed why he didn't subscribe to UFC president Dana White's opinion that 'Chaos' deserved a third crack at the 170-pound gold:

"Like when Dana says ohh... man he was the only one that was willing to do it [make weight as the backup for the UFC 286 main event], I'm like don't lie on the situation. Like you want him to put him in a title fight for the third time, obviously there is a reason for it, but don't sit there and make up lies like, oh he deserves it, he earned it. He's No.2 bla bla bla. He's 2-2 in his last four fights. He didn't earn it, he didn't deserve it."

Watch Belal Muhammad's comments below:

