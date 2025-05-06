Belal Muhammad middleweight dreams draw hilarious reaction from Reinier de Ridder: "Very large" 

UFC middleweight rising star Reinier de Ridder had a hilarious take on Belal Muhammad's plans of moving up to middleweight. At the moment, Muhammad is slated to defend his UFC welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this weekend.

Ad

If successful in his defense, there's reason to believe that 'Remember The Name' would move up and try his luck at conquering middleweight. Reinier de Ridder is currently ranked No. 13 after his second-round TKO of the previously undefeated Bo Nickal at UFC on ESPN 67 last weekend.

In an interview with Submission Radio on YouTube, 'The Dutch Knight' was asked what he thought of Belal Muhammad moving up to his weight class. The former two-division ONE world champion said (18:27):

Ad

Trending

"Belal [Muhammad] definitely has a middleweight head size [laughs]. He has a very large [head]. So think he can make middleweight [laughs]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Listen to Reinier de Ridder here:

Ad

Reinier de Ridder gives his prediction on Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Right after his joke, 'RDR' promptly gave his thoughts on who would win this weekend's UFC welterweight bout at UFC 315. While he gave the challenger, Jack Della Maddalena, props for his well-rounded game, the Dutch fighter ultimately saw the fight going to the champion, Belal Muhammad.

Ad

De Ridder said (18:44):

"I think Belal [will] win this one. Just the pressure, the relentless takedown attempts. I don't think Jack [Della Maddalena] will be able to endure the entire time. I like how balanced JDM is in his striking - how complete he is in his movement. Doesn't overcommit. He's very sharp with his striking. Looks amazing. But I think Belal will be too much for him this time."

Ad

Ad

The main event of UFC 315 may very well set in motion a series of events that could affect at least three weight classes in the UFC. At the moment, the UFC is waiting on its lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev - a close friend of Muhammad's - to decide if he'll defend his throne against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June.

If Belal Muhammad loses the belt to Maddalena, this will give his friend Makhachev the greenlight to move up to welterweight to challenge for the belt - a plan he's been having ever since winning the 155-pound title. This will also allow Muhammad to possibly move up to middleweight and try his luck there.

But if the welterweight champion retains, then Makhachev could either defend his belt against Topuria or set his friendship aside to face Muhammad for the 170-pound throne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.