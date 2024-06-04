Belal Muhammad mocks Conor McGregor with Leonardo DiCaprio meme amid UFC 303 press conference cancellation

Conor McGregor was likened to Leonardo DiCaprio in a joking context by Belal Muhammad after a press conference for UFC 303 fell out on short notice.

McGregor is lined up to return to the cage after close to three years outside of the cage at UFC 303. This is to take place against Michael Chandler on June 29 but a pre-fight press conference scheduled for Ireland falling out has cast some doubts on this fight coming to fruition for some.

The Dublin media event falling out on Monday has gotten many in the combat sports world talking and this includes the next challenger for the UFC welterweight title. Muhammad is set to fight Leon Edwards for his 170-pound title at UFC 304 in July but found time to make fun of McGregor while referencing a famous scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

Trending

Taking to his personal X platform @bullyb170, Muhammad posted:

"Real reason the presser got canceled lol"

Check Belal Muhammad's joke to Conor McGregor referencing Leonardo DiCaprio below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler offer statements on UFC 303 press conference cancellation

35-year-old Conor McGregor last lost his trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He took to X to address the fallout of the press conference leading into his long-awaited comeback.

McGregor addressed the combat sports community on social media, stating:

"In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can't wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the octagon."

The native of Ireland has many unsure of what's to come as this media event being called off on twelve hours' notice represented a red flag to many.

McGregor's looming opponent Michael Chandler has also somewhat addressed this free but ticketed media event on partisan turf for 'The Notorious' dropping off so close to show time. The former multi-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion posted via his Instagram page @mikechandlermma, quipping:

"Denying yourself of your passions is a slow suicide. Throw yourself fully into purpose. Even if you fall short, what you gained along the way is immeasurable. #UFC303 - Walk On. See you at the top!"

McGregor has been exhibiting several recent behaviors to many that compound doubts this fight will come to fruition. The pay-per-view main event is still locked in as of this writing but it joins an ever-growing list of concerning instances for the former two-division UFC champion.