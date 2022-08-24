"It's gonna be a lot easier to get into the UFC Hall of Fame than a Baseball Hall of Fame" - Henry Cejudo weighs in on Luke Rockhold's probable HoF induction

Henry Cejudo has some strong thoughts on the legacy of Luke Rockhold after the latter's retirement in the aftermath of UFC 278.

Episode 43 of The Triple C and Schmo Show saw Cejudo discuss a lot of combat sports action from the weekend. This includes the big takeaways from UFC 278, Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II, and BKFC London in which Mike Perry defeated Michael 'Venom' Page.

The Schmo asked Cejudo what impressed him about Saturday's Fight of the Night clash between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa, and Cejudo replied:

"I think Luke, he was inspired to do something amazing but just didn't pull it out. This is why that fight was fight of the night. You didn't really necessarily see anything spectacular from both but it was a slugfest and they went three rounds which is crazy. It was exciting...There's not much to be said, I think Luke is done and he deserves it you know."

Henry Cejudo continued:

"Will he be inducted into the Hall of Fame? There's a lot of guys that have been inducted into the hall of fame that are going to allow other people to get in. You know what I mean? Like Rashad [Evans], Urijah [Faber] who never won the belt. So yeah, I think so. It's gonna be a lot easier to get into the UFC Hall of Fame than a Baseball Hall of Fame."

Luke Rockhold ended his career having captured both the Strikeforce middleweight world title as well as the UFC middleweight world championship. Rockhold turned in a classic performance against Costa before taking off the gloves inside the octagon.

Henry Cejudo and his shot at the UFC Hall of Fame

Cejudo entered the world of mixed martial arts as an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling and went on to carve out an incredible legacy in MMA as well.

Henry Cejudo captured the UFC flyweight world championship when he put an end to the dominant reign of Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227.

He then went on to defend the flyweight throne by TKO'ing TJ Dillashaw in less than a minute at UFC on ESPN +1 in January 2019.

Henry Cejudo then became a double-champ when he knocked-out Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to capture the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Cejudo went on to defend the 135-pound crown as well, scoring a buzzer-beater TKO of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 before announcing his retirement in the post-fight interview.

