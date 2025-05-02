Belal Muhammad predicts "drowning" Jack Della Maddalena in UFC 315 title clash: "Inexperience is going to kick in"

Belal Muhammad recently shared his early prediction for what he believes will transpire when he takes on Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. 'Remember the Name' claimed that he will make a statement by exposing the challenger.

Muhammad will be making his first welterweight title defense after he was forced to withdraw from his bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov last December. He has not shied away from expressing his confidence and believes he can hold his own with Della Maddalena on the feet and impose his will with his wrestling.

During his latest appearance on The Brian Campbell Experience, Muhammad highlighted that he has an experience advantage over Della Maddalena in regards to five round bouts.

The reigning welterweight champion mentioned that he intends to overwhelm the challenger with his aggressive pace and utilize his well-rounded skill set:

"[Della Maddalena] could only strike. That's his only path to victory. Me, I think I'm going to go in there and outstrike him and then for him, he's not going to have a plan B and then that frustration is going to hurt him. That's where inexperience is going to kick in... He didn't have to go through five round fights. And then, it's going to go to that point where he starts drowning and feeling like there's nothing else he could do."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (3:32):

Belal Muhammad opens up about his mentality on being a fighting champion

Belal Muhammad also shared thoughts about his mentality on being a fighting champion and taking on the top contender deserving of a title shot.

During the aforementioned appearance, Muhammad mentioned that he takes pride in being a champion that is constantly taking on the best contender available rather than selecting a challenger based on popularity:

"[The welterweight contenders] have a champion now that's willing to fight anybody. They don't have a champion that's like, 'Oh, wait, let's see how many followers you have... Alright do they have a TikTok?'... I think that's what the older champions used to do. They would look at what's the biggest name. For me, it's like, what's the toughest fight?"

Check out the official UFC 315 main card featuring Belal Muhammad below:

