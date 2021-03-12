Belal Muhammad predicts he will finish Leon Edwards and 'end 2021 as UFC Welterweight Champion'

Belal Muhammad has predicted that he will finish Leon Edwards in their upcoming fight and end 2021 as the UFC Welterweight Champion.

The Palestinian-American fighter is currently scheduled to compete in what many consider to be the biggest bout of his MMA career thus far. Muhammad will fight his No. 3-ranked divisional counterpart, Leon Edwards, at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (UFC Vegas 21) event in a five-round Welterweight bout.

Belal Muhammad addressed his upcoming matchup against Leon Edwards as well as other topics during his appearance on UFC Vegas 21 virtual media day.

When asked about his prediction for the fight, Muhammad referenced one of his monikers, Bully B, and stated that he will finish Leon Edwards.

The 32-year-old also made the bold claim that he will end 2021 as the UFC Welterweight Champion.

“The prediction for the fight is Bully wins. I’m gonna finish him. I’m gonna take this title fight. And I’m gonna end 2021 as champion,” said Belal Muhammad. (*Video courtesy: MMA Crazy; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Belal Muhammad will be looking to flip the script and insert himself into the title picture

Belal Muhammad (left); Leon Edwards (right)

The matchup against Leon Edwards would be Belal Muhammad’s first time headlining a UFC event. Additionally, the belief is that Rocky would be next in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title if he manages to win this weekend’s fight.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts expect Leon Edwards to defeat Belal Muhammad in their upcoming bout. However, Muhammad is looking to flip the script and put his name in the title picture with a stoppage win over Rocky.

The Palestinian-American MMA artist's most recent fight was at UFC 258 where he defeated Dhiego Lima via a unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Leon Edwards has been out of action for about a couple of years. Edwards’ last fight was a unanimous decision to win over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019.

The UFC Welterweight division is widely regarded as one of the most stacked weight classes in the organization with Kamaru Usman holding the title and looking for new contenders. The winner of the fight between Muhammad and Edwards could find himself in the mix for being the next opponent for The Nigerian Nightmare.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13th, 2021?