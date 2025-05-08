Belal Muhammad previews Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315 with ice-cold message: "I want Jack's soul"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently issued an ice-cold message for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of their fight. 'Remember The Name' claims he wants "Jack's soul" in their much-anticipated contest.
After dethroning Leon Edwards last July, Muhammad is scheduled to make his first title defense against Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC 315 held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In the recently held press conference, the Chicago native predicted that he will outclass his opponent.
"I'm not even close to being at the end. If he thinks it's gonna be that, it's gonna be a long night for him. I'm gonna go in there and break him. We're not defending the belt, we're fighting for the belt again. That's always my mindset. I'm not coming in here as a guy that's being hunted, I'm the hunter. I want Jack's record, I want Jack's streak, I want Jack's soul."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Daniel Cormier advises Belal Muhammad ahead of Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315
Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. 'DC' claimed that 'Remember The Name' needs to put on the same performance as he did at UFC 304 against Leon Edwards and ramp up the pressure on his Australian opponent.
In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Cormier had this to say:
"If Belal Muhammad is going to be successful in his first title defense, he has to look and fight in the same way that he fought Leon Edwards. He's gotta have a lot of pressure, he's gotta secure takedowns, and he's gotta keep Jack guessing. If Jack Della Maddalena is able to stand and strike with him, Belal is going to be out of his element. "
He continued:
"So Belal Muhammad has to be that full mixed martial artist and the pressure has got to be very present. From the start of the fight, he's gotta mix the takedowns, and use those takedowns to keep Jack off pace."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (8:39):