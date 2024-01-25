Belal Muhammad reacts to Dricus Du Plessis getting a rapturous welcome following return to South Africa

Dricus Du Plessis is fully embracing his time as champion and has earned the respect of his peers.

Four days after claiming the UFC middleweight belt in a split decision battle with Sean Strickland at UFC 297, Du Plessis returned to his home country to a warm welcome from his hometown fans. He became the first South African champion in promotional history with the win and fulfilled his promise of bringing the belt back to his native land.

South African jewelry designer Carlo Hayes, a friend of Du Plessis, posted a video of fans embracing the new champion at the airport shortly after his return flight.

Of the many congratulating Du Plessis for the victory and showing respect to 'Still Knocks' in awe of his country's support, Belal Muhammad expressed his excitement for the UFC's newest champion. Muhammad supported Du Plessis by commenting on the post with his reaction.

While Muhammad clearly enjoyed seeing a former title challenger achieve the belt as an aspiring top contender himself, the welterweight's reaction is likely also due to his previously mentioned distaste for Strickland.

In previous interviews, Muhammad mentioned his loathing of Strickland's personality and public comments and stated an interest in moving up to middleweight for the matchup. 'Remember the Name' would also later tweet a jab at Strickland — who was then the UFC middleweight champion — claiming him to be an 'easy' fight.

However, Muhammad's tweet is no longer relevant, as Strickland lost championship status to Du Plessis before he even had the chance to compete for the welterweight belt.

Dricus Du Plessis explains feeling of anxiety during Bruce Buffer's announcement at UFC 297

Dricus Du Plessis may now be the UFC middleweight champion, but that did not spare him from a tense moment at UFC 297.

Following a five-round affair with Sean Strickland in the main event, Du Plessis jokingly described his feeling of anxiousness while waiting for the official decision on The Anik and Florian Podcast. Du Plessis said:

"[When he was announcing the decision] The word 'and' has never felt so long... I was like: 'What's you're problem, come on!'"

Despite the nervousness at the moment, the tension would all be worth it for the new champion as his career has finally reached a new peak with the possession of UFC gold.