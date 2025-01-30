Belal Muhammad’s unexpected jab at Darren Till prompts response from ‘The Gorilla'

Belal Muhammad's coach famously once said that the welterweight champion had "hands like Canelo Alvarez" ahead of the American's title fight against Leon Edwards. 'Remember The Name' has now echoed the words of his coach, stating that if he and Darren Till had a boxing fight the Scouser wouldn't win a single round.

The unexpected exchange took place online following a fan's probe about a potential UFC welterweight title clash between Muhammad and Till.

Since 2024, 'The Gorilla' has pursued a career in boxing. Till proved himself to be an elite striker during his UFC career and made his professional boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 20 against Anthony Taylor. The Scouser secured a TKO win in Round 6.

But the current 170-pound champion did not appear impressed by the boxing skillset of the 32-year old, as Muhammad wrote this on X in response to a fan:

"If we did just boxing he wouldn't win one round."

'The Gorilla' replied with the following:

"I hope you are joking mate. I've seen you strike. You are piss poor. Come sparring in England."

Check out Belal Muhammad and Darren Till's exchange below:

Belal Muhammad will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov, believes UFC newcomer 'MVP'

Michael 'Venom' Page is one of the newest and most exciting additions to the UFC. The slick striking skillset of the British fighter is his most well-known attribute, which he put on full display against Kevin Holland in Page's promotional debut at UFC 299.

He suffered a defeat to Ian Machado Garry in his second appearance in the octagon and is currently preparing for his third UFC fight, a middleweight bout against fellow striker Sharaputdin Magomedov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

'MVP' recently appeared in front of the media ahead of his bout, where he shared a prediction for Belal Muhammad's expected title defense against Shavkak Rakhmonov.

Page said:

"For me it's going to be Belal Muhammad, and-still. Even before Shavkat had beaten the contenders fight to getting the [title shot], I was asked this question. I think stylistically people underestimate Belal alot. Step by step his gotten better and better and better. I definitely believe he will show people why he's got the belt at the moment."

Check out Michael Page's prediction below:

