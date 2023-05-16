Ja Morant is one of the fastest-rising stars in the NBA, but that hasn't stopped him from doing reckless things on social media and Belal Muhammad seemingly has a solution to his problems. The point guard built a reputation of being one of the most exciting talents in the sport but his actions are beginning to ruin his legacy.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has been compared to the legendary Derrick Rose and Allen Iverson, two of the greatest young players the sport has ever seen. Alongside his teammates, the 23-year-old has elevated the Grizz to new heights as they have become a real force in both the regular season and the playoffs.

After Ja Morant was once again caught with a gun in an Instagram live video—an occurrence that seems to keep on happening—Belal Muhammad has given his hilarious opinion on how to solve the young star's immaturity issues.

"They need to put Morant on that scared straight show."

Beyond Scared Straight is a reality television series that finds misbehaving juveniles and forces them to spend a day in prison alongside some unfiltered criminals to show where their path in life could lead.

The majority of children that appear on the show are visibly horrified by the treatment they receive behind bars and how different it is to see criminals up close and personal. The attendees are then visited one month later to see how the show has affected their outlook on maintaining a life of crime.

While it may not be the solution for Ja Morant, the basketball star is likely in need of help as his loyal fanbase is beginning to worry about his actions. Many current and former NBA players have shared their thoughts on the situation with many hoping he changes his ways and focuses on playing ball.

What's next for Belal Muhammad?

Belal Muhammad has been quietly making a case for himself over the years and has now burst into title contention with his next bout likely to be for championship gold, but when will that be?

'Remember the Name' outclassed Gilbert Burns and earned a shot at the welterweight throne last time out, but according to Dana White, he will have to wait for his title fight.

Leon Edwards is rumored to be putting the belt on the line against Colby Covington next, but the UFC president has promised Belal that he will be facing the winner.

