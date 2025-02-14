Belal Muhammad shares six-word reaction as Jared Gordon's fight at UFC Vegas 102 is called off

Belal Muhammad expressed his opinion after learning about the cancellation of Jared Gordon's UFC Vegas 102 fight against Kaue Fernandes.

Muhammad has a habit of voicing his takes on various UFC affairs through his social media accounts. 'Remember the Name' also publishes his predictions for the results of UFC PPV fights on his social media, known as 'bicks'.

Gordon, the New York-based UFC lightweight, was scheduled to lock horns with Kaue Fernandes for a prelims card fight at UFC Vegas 102. While it's a common scene for fights to get canceled after unsuccessful weigh-ins, Gordon's fight was surprisingly called off even after he weighed in successfully. Moreover, no official reason was announced for calling the fight off despite Tapology mentioning that Fernandes pulled out of the fight.

This unusual incident took Muhammad aback. His X update highlighted how Gordon's fate is subjecting him to repeated mishaps in his UFC career. It's pertinent to note that 'Flash' had suffered a controversial split decision loss against Nasrat Haqparast in his previous fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad penned:

"Ughh Jared can’t catch a break"

However, the UFC brass didn't take much time to announce a new opponent for Gordon. It was shortly announced that Gordon would be locking horns with Mashrabjon Ruziboev on the same night.

Belal Muhammad predicted his way to middleweight title with a victory over Dricus Du Plessis

A look at the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings reveals that the middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis has surpassed Belal Muhammad after his victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 312. However, Muhammad believes that the results of a fight between him and 'Stillknocks' would contradict their positions on the list.

Muhammad reposted an X update from @OnPointMMA which questioned fans about how a showdown between Du Plessis and Muhammad would play out. The caption to it revealed his blueprint to defeat the South African. Muhammad stated:

"I’d come out him with a 1-2. Then he’d wing an overhand. I’ll duck it change levels and take him down. Then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out, but he’ll be to[o] weak to get up. So then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out with a flying knee he shells up then I hit him with the Zabit [Magomedsharipov] back trip then point and laugh at him (this makes him mad). He gets up and charges forward, winging punches at me I slide out of the way with ease [and] then hit him with a 1-2. Then he gets frustrated, [and] shoots for a takedown. I defend with ease but now he’s tired and stays on his knees. I kick him to the body while he’s on the ground. End of round 2...

He continued:

"Round 3 starts and he’s distraught he can’t hit me [and] he can’t take me down. So then he tries spinning stuff. I back up at the right time and end up taking his back. He lets me [get] under [his] chin out of frustration. Then I put him to sleep … and new double champ."

