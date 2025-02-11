UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his in-depth analysis of how a fight between him and middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis would go.

Muhammad became the welterweight champion at UFC 304, defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision after displaying dominance throughout the entire fight.

Muhammad was scheduled to make the first defense of his title at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov but pulled out due to an injury. 'Remember the Name' is expected to step into the octagon again in the summer of this year in a rearranged clash with 'Nomad'.

Muhammad has Muhammad has made his aspirations about becoming a two-division champion very clear. With that, the 36-year-old shared his reaction to a post on X about how the fight between Muhammad and Du Plessis would go.

The Chicago native predicted a third-round finish over Du Plessis via submission after dominating the middleweight champion for the first two rounds.

Belal Muhammad's next goal is to become welterweight GOAT, according to his coach

Belal Muhammad has had an incredible rise to the top of the welterweight division. The champion suffered two defeats in his first three UFC fights but has since gone on to win 12 of his next 14.

Muhammad is looking to become the greatest welterweight of all time alongside becoming a two-division champion. Speaking to Parry Punch, Louis Taylor, Muhammad's coach, said:

"Belal wants to prove to the world that he’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, welterweight of all time. That is his new goal. His first goal was to be the UFC welterweight champion. Checkmate, done. His next goal is to climb that ladder and prove to all the haters he is a GOAT at that weight class. He's all in at making that path happen."

He added:

"He wants to pass up [Kamaru] Usman, he wants to pass up Matt Hughes, and potentially even get up there next to [Georges St-Pierre] and to tell the world this information, it’s just more hate finna come, but that’s his goals. You need a goal when you're a fighter. You need motivation. You don't want to be a journeyman like, 'Oh, I just want the next fight.' You want something that's going to make you great. You want a goal. And that's the next goal for our camp."

