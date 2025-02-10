Belal Muhammad slams "r*cist clown" Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis: "He's a coward"

Belal Muhammad came up with a volley of disses for Sean Strickland following the latter's defeat at UFC 312. Muhammad used Strickland's defeat to mock his fighting style as well.

The feud between Muhammad and Strickland didn't start from their UFC-related affairs. Instead, Strickland's brash commentary on social issues got the two beefing with each other.

Being a Palestinian-American, Belal Muhammad stood in strict opposition to the Israeli Defense Force's decision to carry out destructive operations in the West Bank. 'Remember The Name' posted videos of the Palestinian people suffering the effects of those operations to his social media accounts regularly.

Muhammad didn't take Strickland's opinion about one such video kindly. The former middleweight champ stated that the Palestinians should bow down to Israel to free themselves from the suffering. The two have been firing shots at each other on social media since then.

Belal Muhammad saw the perfect opportunity to add another chapter to this feud following Strickland's loss to Dricus Du Plessis as UFC 312. A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased his array of disses for the former middleweight champ.

"What did we learn yesterday? We learnt, Bully’s [Muhammad’s] always right. I’ve been saying it forever, Sean [Strickland] su*ks. He’s trash. Talks a big game but he never walks."

The current welterweight champ also labeled Strickland a "r*cist clown," saying:

"He wants people to say that 'he's crazy, he's nuts'. He's not. He's just a r*cist little clown that's hiding in the body of a fighter. He's a coward."

Belal Muhammad didn't think Sean Strickland deserved a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis

The abovementioned X update proved that Belal Muhammad experienced massive satisfaction after witnessing Sean Strickland's loss against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 312 main event.

About a week back, he also criticized the UFC brass's call to provide Strickland with a chance to reclaim the UFC middleweight gold. Muhammad's X update highlighted how Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov were far more deserving of a shot at the middleweight gold due to their recent performances instead of Strickland. It read:

"[It's] crazy that [Khamzat] Chimaev finished [Robert] Whittaker and [Nassourdine] Imavov finished Izzy [Israel Adesanya], but the guy that teeped costa 150 times [Strickland] is getting the title shot ... But we all know he’s good at crying and using his mouth. No diddy, I just heard it from his dad."

