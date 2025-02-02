"He’s good at crying and using his mouth no Diddy" - Belal Muhammad takes shot at Sean Strickland, questioning UFC’s decision-making

Belal Muhammad questioned why Sean Strickland received another middleweight title shot over other top contenders.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Nassourdine Imavov made a massive statement in the UFC middleweight division with a second-round TKO win against Israel Adesanya.

Imavov's impressive performance has slightly shaken up the division's title picture, which features Khamzat Chimaev waiting for his opportunity to capture UFC gold.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight world title next week in the UFC 312 main event on Feb. 8. Du Plessis is scheduled to face Strickland in a rematch after initially beating him in January 2024 (split decision) to become the new champion.

Following Imavov's win at UFC Saudi Arabia, welterweight world champion Belal Muhammad took to X and questioned why Strickland is facing du Plessis:

"Crazy that chimaev finished Whittaker and imavov finished Izzy but the guy that teeped costa 150 times is getting the title shot ..but we all know he’s good at crying and using his mouth no diddy I just heard it from his dad"

Sean Strickland has fought once since losing his world title against Dricus du Plessis. In June 2024, Strickland defeated Paulo Costa by split decision.

Du Plessis defended his throne for the first time in August 2024, seven months after becoming the champion, with a fourth-round submission against Israel Adesanya.

Belal Muhammad suggests Nassourdine Imavov should fight Caio Borralho

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev might face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2. Therefore, Nassourdine Imavov could be matched up against another top contender before earning a middleweight title shot.

Belal Muhammad took to X and recently suggested No.5-ranked Imavov should fight No.6-ranked Caio Borralho:

"Yea imavov is a problem him vs caio seems like the next fight if khamzat gets the next title shot"

Nassourdine Imavov's latest win against Israel Adesanya extended his UFC record to 8-2 (one no-contest), including an ongoing four-fight winning streak.

As for Caio Borralho, the Brazilian middleweight contender holds a promotional record of 7-0, including wins against Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, and Abus Magomedov. Borralho has been a vocal leader for the well-respected 'Fighting Nerds' team.

