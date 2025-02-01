"Are you willing to kill a man?" - Dricus du Plessis gets brutally honest on the "modern-day gladiator" mindset that made him a world champion

Dricus du Plessis has shared deep insights into the mindset that has propelled him to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts. As he prepares for his upcoming rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next weekend, du Plessis delved into the "modern-day gladiator" mentality that defines his approach to fighting.

Reflecting on their previous encounter at UFC 297 in January 2024, where du Plessis secured a split-decision victory, he emphasized the contrasting styles between himself and Strickland. 'Stillknocks' highlighted his commitment to an aggressive, offense-driven strategy, aiming to deliver thrilling performances for fans. In contrast, he described Strickland's approach as more defensive, focusing on avoiding defeat rather than actively seeking a finish.

In an interview with Mark Bouris, du Plessis analyzed his bout at UFC 297, stating:

"There are no pacts between lions and men. That was my direct response but you know that was exactly what we did the last time he said let's fight to death, and the man threw a jab and a teep for five rounds. That is a very clear indication of who's there to fight and who's there to defend.”

He critiqued Strickland's fighting style by pointing out his record of split decisions and claims that the American's approach does not cater to making fights exciting or entertaining for the audience. ‘Stillknocks’ articulated his warrior ethos by emphasizing:

“People always ask me do I listen to a certain type of music to hype me up? I'm like, 'I'm fighting a guy in front of millions of people that wants to kill me and I want to kill him.' That's all the motivation you need.”

Delving deeper into his kill-or-be-killed mentality, he added:

“The question that me as a modern-day gladiator has to ask myself: Am I still willing to die? Absolutely, that's easy. Are you willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am. And that's why I'm the world champion because I say yes to answer that question every single time."

Dricus du Plessis comments on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312

In the lead-up to UFC 312, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the presence of Alex Pereira in Sean Strickland's corner. The South African downplayed any potential impact, noting that Pereira had also cornered Strickland in their previous encounter. He emphasized the language barrier between Strickland and Pereira, suggesting it would limit effective communication during the fight.

'Poatan', the current UFC light heavyweight champion, has developed a close training relationship with Strickland despite having previously knocked him out three years ago. The Brazilian's decision to corner Strickland has garnered attention, but du Plessis remains unfazed, focusing on his strategy and preparation for the upcoming title defense.

'Stillknocks' said:

"He was in the corner in the first fight too. I mean, they don't even speak the same language. It doesn't really make much of a difference if he's in the corner. Strickland can barely understand his own coach who's also American. How's he going to understand Alex Pereira? It doesn't."

