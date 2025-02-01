Belal Muhammad weighs in on "problem" Nassourdine Imavov’s next move after Israel Adesanya victory amid Khamzat Chimaev title shot rumors

Belal Muhammad recently expressed his thoughts about the next potential move of Nassourdine Imavov after the Frenchman's victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia.

The first round of the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner between Imavov and Adesanya stayed evenly poised. 'The Last Stylebender' began the second round with an aggressive demeanor, which created multiple holes in his defense.

Imavov didn't take long to exploit them as he floored his rival with an overhand right in the first minute of the second round. 'The Sniper' finished the fight with a few ground strikes in the following seconds of the same round.

Imavov advanced his current win streak to four with the victory over Adesanya. His impressive performance had the current welterweight champ, Muhammad, labeling him a "problem" for the division. However, 'Remember The Name' didn't look sure if Imavov's performance would be good enough to earn him a shot at the middleweight gold.

A large chunk of the UFC community wanted Khamzat Chimaev to be provided with a title shot after his dominant victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Hence, Muhammad counted Chimaev as the most probable contender for the next shot at the middleweight gold along with picking Caio Borralho as the next match for Imavov. His X update read:

"Yea[h], Imavov is a problem. Him vs Caio [Borralho] seems like the next fight, if Khamzat [Chimaev] gets the next title shot."

Nassourdine Imavov walked away with an extra $50,000 after his superb performance at UFC Saudi Arabia

Nassourdine Imavov earned appreciation from the UFC community after his victory over Israel Adesanya, along with some appreciation from the current UFC welterweight champ, Belal Muhammad. However, his victory also made his bank account heavier than it would have been usually.

A few reports estimate that the Frenchman pocketed something between $200k to $400k as his guaranteed purse for the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner. However, Dana White and co. decided to award him with an additional $50,000 as the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

