Belal Muhammad stirs chaos suggesting Justin Gaethje vs. Paul Felder, UFC veteran hilariously shuts it down

With the unfortunate withdrawal of Dan Hooker from his massive fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, the entire MMA world is up in arms trying to find a suitable replacement. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad made a wild suggestion.

Muhammad pitched former UFC lightweight Paul Felder as the ideal opponent for Gaethje. The UFC welterweight champion wrote on X:

"Justin vs felder would be 🔥🔥"

Paul Felder retired from competition back in 2021. He has since emerged as one of the top commentators and has no desire to step in for Hooker at UFC 313. 'The Irish Dragon' replied to Muhammad's tweet:

"😂 you trying to get me hurt?"

Daniel Cormier suggests Renato Moicano as a replacement to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has a more feasible idea for a replacement for Dan Hooker at UFC 313. The former two-division UFC champion suggested Renato Moicano should take on Justin Gaethje next. Moicano contested the lightweight title earlier this year but came up short against Islam Makhachev on short notice, and he's already indicated he's eager to fight Gaethje.

'DC' reports that Gaethje is still willing and game to fight anyone on March 8th at the T-Mobile Arena. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, he said:

"For me, I want you [Gaethje] versus Renato Moicano. I think that's a fun fight. I get it, Moicano just lost to Islam Makhachev in the way that he did. There's no knocking him for that. But JG's coming off of a loss too. He got beat by Max Holloway. Why not match these two up?"

He added:

"We know that Money Moicano is always there to fight. We know that he's willing to stand and trade with the best of them. We know that he possesses submission ability. We know that he's gonna bring the show. And we know that Moicano is willing."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

