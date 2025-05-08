Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena matchup is set to headline UFC 315 this Saturday, May 10, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The five-round main event will mark Muhammad’s first defense of the UFC welterweight title.
‘Remember the Name’ was last seen at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he delivered a dominant performance against Leon Edwards to secure a unanimous decision victory and claim the 170-pound title. Meanwhile, Maddalena is set to return to the octagon after a year-long hiatus. In his most recent appearance, the Aussie earned a third-round stoppage of Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in March 2024.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: UFC record comparison
Belal Muhammad has been a mainstay on the UFC roster for nearly a decade, amassing a promotional record of 15-3 with one no contest.
On the other hand, Jack Della Maddalena entered the promotion via 'Dana White’s Contender Series' in September 2021 and has since made a flawless start to his UFC career, compiling a perfect 7-0 record inside the octagon.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Age comparison
Belal Muhammad, born on July 9, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois, is currently 36 years old. In contrast, Jack Della Maddalena, born on September 10, 1996, in Perth, Australia, is eight years younger at 28.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Height, weight, and reach comparison
Both Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena share identical physical stats, each standing 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. Likewise, both fighters officially weighed in at 170 pounds for their respective previous bouts.
Additionally, Muhammad possesses a reach of 72 inches (182.8 cm), while Maddalena edges him out slightly with a 73-inch (185.4 cm) reach, giving the Australian a modest one-inch advantage in striking range.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Knockout ratio comparison
Belal Muhammad has recorded just two knockout victories across his 18-fight UFC tenure, giving him a modest knockout ratio of 11.1%.
Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena has notched four knockout victories in just seven UFC appearances, resulting in an impressive 57.1% knockout ratio.