Recovering from an injury is part of the life of a combat sports athlete and Brazilian jiu-jitsu megastar Marcus Almeida knows that feeling all too well.

The IBJJF Hall of Famer made his way to ONE Championship in July 2020 and was set to have his MMA debut against Oumar Kane in February 2021, but was forced off due to injury.

‘Buchecha’ spoke about his recovery on Instagram and hopes that it can inspire others as well. He wrote (translated from Brazilian Portugese):

“I see that many people have the surgery and doubt whether they’ll be able to come back or not. But, I also had [these same feelings]. I understand all these doubts very well, these questions that we put in our heads, but I was proof that it’s possible; that it doesn’t get in the way, and that you believe in the professionals who did your surgery, who made your recovery. Give the same importance to physiotherapy as [well as] surgery, work hard, and [believe] that it’s possible.

Almeida made his MMA debut in September 2021 against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva, who he beat via submission due to a north-south choke.

‘Buchecha’ remains positive despite first MMA loss

At 33 years old, Almeida has all the time in the world to develop a stand-up game to complement his grappling skills and is not letting his August 2023 loss to ‘Reug Reug’ Kane hold him back.

Prior to the defeat, Almeida was already making good progress as he racked up four first-round finishes - three via submission and one via TKO.

‘Buchecha’ has the heart of a champion and is already training hard for his return, though it remains to be seen when that will be.