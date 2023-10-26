WATCH: ‘Buchecha’ looking sharp and ready for potential return to action

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is looking sharp as ever as he marches toward his inevitable return to the circle.

Considered to be the most successful BJJ competitor in the history of the sport, Almeida made the successful transition to mixed martial arts in 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the biggest threats in the heavyweight division.

‘Buchecha’ earned four first-round finishes in less than a calendar year, scoring victories against Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko.

On the cusp of a potential world title opportunity, Almeida faced his toughest test yet at ONE Fight Night 13, stepping into the circle against Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

After three absolutely insane rounds of action, ‘Reug Reug’ emerged victorious, handing ‘Buchecha’ his first career loss in MMA. Determined to bounce back even better, Almeida gave fight fans a glimpse into his intense training as he prepares for his return to the circle.

Along with the post, Almeida wrote:

“No matter how long it takes, no matter how far,”.

Sadly, Marcus Almeida’s loss means he’ll have to wait a bit longer for a potential showdown with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin. Though ‘Sladkiy’ still believes that their paths will inevitably cross paths one day.

“He’s a very good fighter. He’s a legend, and it’s not a big deal that he lost,” Malykhin said of Almeida’s defeat in an interview with ONE Championship. “He just needs to pick himself up, get back in the gym, and work hard, and I believe that one day our fight will pack a stadium.”

No official announcement has been made regarding when or where ‘Buchecha’ will return to the circle, but when the time comes, who would you like to see him compete against? Let us know in the comments section below.