Self-professed “mama’s boy” ‘Reug Reug’ shares where he’ll use his $50,000 performance bonus

After earning a $50,000 bonus for her incredible three-round performance against 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane knows exactly how he plans on spending the extra money.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 13 was a coming-out party of sorts for ‘Reug Reug’ after the Senegalese standout scored a brilliantly executed unanimous decision against perhaps the most decorated submission grappler in Brazilian jiu-jitsu history.

Following the win, ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson revealed that ‘Reug Reug’ was the recipient of a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Asked how he plans to use the money, Kane revealed that the excess cash flow will go to his mother.

“It's my mama. Everything is for my mama,” Kane said.

Growing up in Thiaroye sur Mer, a small town on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital city, Dakar, ‘Reug Reug’ was one of six siblings raised by a family of fishermen. Oftentimes, they struggled to make ends meet, but Kane credits those humble beginnings with making him the man he is today:

“Life was hard, but I always did my best to overcome problems,” Kane said of his upbringing. “It wasn’t always easy, but that has got me to this position now.”

As for what comes next remains to be seen, but if ‘Reug Reug’ gets his way, a shot at the ONE heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, will be in his near future.

