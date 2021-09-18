Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero - What is the start time, and where to watch it (September 18, 2021)?

The MMA world will finally see Yoel Romero make his Bellator debut this weekend in a light heavyweight bout against former champion Phil Davis. The fight will go down as the main event of Bellator 266 on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Yoel Romero, 44, was slated to make his promotional debut in May against Anthony Johnson. But he was forced to pull out because of a medical issue concerning his eye.

On Saturday, the 'Soldier of God' will be competing in his first fight since his title fight loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248. After that he was cut from the promotion along with a host of other fighters.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Yoel Romero revealed via his translator that he was in talks with Jake Paul's team for a boxing match earlier this year. But the YouTuber went back on the negotiations, and decided to go ahead with Ben Askren, who was an 'easier target'.

Yoel Romero is currently on a three-fight skid. Meanwhile, Phil Davis, his opponent for the Bellator 266 main event, is coming off a decision loss to Vadim Nemkov after amassing three straight wins. Both the fighters were first to hit the scales in Friday's official weigh-ins, and both of them successfully made weight.

In the co-main event, Neiman Gracie will take on Mark Lemminger in a welterweight bout.

Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero - Timings and Streaming Details

Following are the timings and streaming details for Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

Bellator 266 prelims will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT in the United States on Saturday, September 18, followed by the main card at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT. The full card will be available for streaming on Bellator's official US streaming partner, Showtime. Subscriptions cost $10.99 per month after a free 30-day trial.

United Kingdom

The preliminary card of Bellator 266: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero will commence from midnight BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 19. That will be followed by the main card from 3 AM BST.

The full card can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, which is a free streaming service accessible with a BBC account. The platform is exclusively available to residents of UK.

India

For the Indian audience, Bellator 266 prelims will kick off from 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 19. The main card will get underway after that from 7:30 AM IST. Bellator prelims are available for free streaming on the promotion's YouTube channel.

