Yoel Romero reveals how close he was to fighting Jake Paul

Yoel Romero has revealed that a boxing match between him and Jake Paul almost came to fruition earlier this year, but the proposed fight eventually fell apart because Paul and his team "canceled the fight."

‘The Soldier of God’ recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and spoke on multiple topics. Yoel Romero was notably asked if it was true that he and Jorge Masvidal were ready to fly down to Cleveland to help Tyron Woodley against Jake Paul and Paul’s team after the Mama Woodley incident. Romero, through his translator, stated:

“Yeah, it’s true. So, what happened was that initially Jake Paul wanted to do a fight with Yoel. But then he canceled the fight. Jake Paul’s team canceled the fight.”

The translator indicated that talks for a Romero-Paul matchup were underway before Romero was released from the UFC and signed with Bellator. Romero was released from the UFC in December 2020. The translator insinuated that Paul’s team eventually claimed that they wouldn’t wait for Romero and moved on to another opponent.

“So, they spoke with (Malki) Kawa first and Yoel first. That was the first option, but they decided to go with Ben Askren who’s an easier target”, the translator said.

Watch Yoel Romero's interview on The MMA Hour below:

Yoel Romero is open to fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Yoel Romero (left); Logan Paul (right)

Continuing the conversation with the help of his translator, Yoel Romero asserted that Jake Paul doesn’t want to fight a real fighter. Romero suggested that Paul and his team are simply trying to put forth a show rather than find a fight that’s a legitimate challenge for Paul.

The conversation included Jake Paul’s older brother and fellow YouTube megastar Logan Paul as well. Yoel Romero believes that the Paul brothers are simply trying to compete in easy fights.

Romero referenced Logan Paul’s exhibition boxing match against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., stating that Logan faced Mayweather only due to his significant weight advantage.

Yoel Romero also expounded that Jake Paul similarly agreed to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley because he was much bigger. Romero stated that Woodley had taken some damage in his most recent UFC fight before the Paul fight and that T-Wood is not a high-level boxer but rather more of a mixed martial artist.

Yoel Romero is hoping the Paul brothers change their minds and give the fans the fight they want – reiterating that he’d be willing to fight either of them.

Yoel Romero will make his Bellator debut in a light heavyweight bout against Phil Davis at Bellator 266 on September 18. Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

